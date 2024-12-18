Kerala Lottery 2024 Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101: 1st prize is Rs 20 crore! Check prize structure and more
Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-101: The Kerala Lottery will announce the results of BR-101 on February 05, 2025, at 2 pm and the first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 20 crore.
Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-101: Kerala Lottery Results Christmas New Year Bumper BR-101 draw will be held on 24.02.2025 at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram at 2 pm. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery for the occasion of Christmas and New Year. Last year, the first prize was Rs 16 crore, however, this year it has been increased to Rs 20 crore. The second prize is Rs 1 crore each for 20 winners. The ticket agent of the first prize-winning ticket will get Rs 2 crore while agents of the second prize-winning tickets together will get Rs 2 crore. A total of 40 lakh tickets will be printed for sale.
Prize Structure of Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-101:
1st Prize: Rs 20 crore
2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore
3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh
5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh
6th Prize: Rs 5000
7th Prize: Rs 2000
8th Prize: Rs 1000
9th Prize: Rs 500
10th Prize: Rs 400
The cost of Christmas New Year BR-95 is Rs 312.50 and with an addition of 28 per cent of GST, the total amount is Rs 400 per ticket. Agents will be given an incentive of Rs 1 per ticket after the draw based on ticket sales. The Lottery Department informed that special incentives of Rs 35,000 will be given to the agents who sell the most tickets and Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 to the second and third highest purchasers respectively.