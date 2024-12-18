Kerala Lottery 2024 Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101: 1st prize is Rs 20 crore! Check prize structure and more

Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-101: The Kerala Lottery will announce the results of BR-101 on February 05, 2025, at 2 pm and the first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 20 crore. 
 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 9:24 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 9:24 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-101: Kerala Lottery Results Christmas New Year Bumper BR-101 draw will be held on 24.02.2025 at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram at 2 pm. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery for the occasion of Christmas and New Year. Last year, the first prize was Rs 16 crore, however, this year it has been increased to Rs 20 crore. The second prize is Rs 1 crore each for 20 winners. The ticket agent of the first prize-winning ticket will get Rs 2 crore while agents of the second prize-winning tickets together will get Rs 2 crore. A total of 40 lakh tickets will be printed for sale.

Prize Structure of Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-101:

1st Prize: Rs 20 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5000

7th Prize: Rs 2000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 400

The cost of Christmas New Year BR-95 is Rs 312.50 and with an addition of 28 per cent of GST, the total amount is Rs 400 per ticket. Agents will be given an incentive of Rs 1 per ticket after the draw based on ticket sales. The Lottery Department informed that special incentives of Rs 35,000 will be given to the agents who sell the most tickets and Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 to the second and third highest purchasers respectively. 
 

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-121 December 18 2024: Who will win first prize Rs 1 crore?

Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala

Kerala: Low-pressure over Bay of Bengal; IMD predicts five days of moderate showers

Kerala: Police officer found dead at his home in Piravom, initial reports suggest suicide

Clashes erupt as SFI protests against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during his visit to Kerala University

Gold price INCREASES on December 18: Check today's rates for 22k, 24k

Rashmika Mandanna to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 highest grossing actress

Rashmika Mandanna to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 highest grossing actress

'If they tax us, we tax them': Donald Trump's BIG warning to India over tariffs

'Laapataa Ladies' out of Oscar: 'Wrong choice to represent India', says Ricky Kej about Aamir Khan backed film

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

