Kerala Lottery 2024 Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101: 1st prize is Rs 20 crore! Check prize structure and more

Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-101: Kerala Lottery Results Christmas New Year Bumper BR-101 draw will be held on 24.02.2025 at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram at 2 pm. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery for the occasion of Christmas and New Year. Last year, the first prize was Rs 16 crore, however, this year it has been increased to Rs 20 crore. The second prize is Rs 1 crore each for 20 winners. The ticket agent of the first prize-winning ticket will get Rs 2 crore while agents of the second prize-winning tickets together will get Rs 2 crore. A total of 40 lakh tickets will be printed for sale.

Prize Structure of Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-101:

1st Prize: Rs 20 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5000

7th Prize: Rs 2000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 400

The cost of Christmas New Year BR-95 is Rs 312.50 and with an addition of 28 per cent of GST, the total amount is Rs 400 per ticket. Agents will be given an incentive of Rs 1 per ticket after the draw based on ticket sales. The Lottery Department informed that special incentives of Rs 35,000 will be given to the agents who sell the most tickets and Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 to the second and third highest purchasers respectively.



