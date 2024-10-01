Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Loco pilot saves man walking on tracks before mishap near Parassala

    A loco pilot miraculously saved a middle-aged man who was walking on the tracks near Parassala on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. The pilot activated the emergency brakes, stopping the train just before impact.

    Kerala: Loco pilot saves man walking on tracks before mishap near Parassala anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 12:45 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A loco pilot miraculously rescued a person who was caught in front of a train. The incident occurred between Parassala and Kaliyakkavilai on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. A middle-aged man was walking along the railway tracks when the train was approaching. The loco pilot saw him from a distance and honked to warn him, trying to get him to move away. However, the man did not budge and continued walking toward the oncoming train.

    The locomotive pilot immediately used the emergency brake system to stop the train. Although the train halted right in front of the man, the front grill of the train struck him. The impact caused the middle-aged man to get stuck in the grill. Passengers and the police worked together to free him, and he was taken to the government hospital in Parassala with injuries. 

    The injured man is a resident of Neduvanvila in Thiruvananthapuram. The police are investigating whether this was an attempted suicide.

