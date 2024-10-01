Navratri celebration: Kerala educational institutions to remain closed on October 11

The Kerala government has declared October 11 a holiday for all educational institutions in the state in celebration of Navratri, as announced by Education Minister V. Sivankutty. This year, the books will be kept for pooja on the evening of October 10 in Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has announced a holiday for all educational institutions in the state on October 11 in celebration of Navratri. Education Minister V. Sivankutty stated that an official order regarding this will be issued shortly.

This year, the books will be kept for pooja on the evening of October 10. Although traditionally done at dusk on Durgashtami, this year the event is spread over two days due to the alignment of Trithiya with sunrise. As a result, it will be held on the evening of the 10th, during Ashtami. After Durgashtami and Mahanavami poojas on the 11th and 12th, the Vijayadashami pooja will take place on the morning of the 13th, followed by the ritual of taking back the books.

Ayudha pooja will also be performed on October 10. In light of this, the National Teachers Union (NTU) urged the minister to declare October 11 a holiday for schools.

Navratri 2024 is a vibrant celebration that holds significant cultural and religious importance. This nine-day festival honors the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga and is celebrated across India with immense devotion. During this time, devotees observe fasts, perform rituals, and visit temples to seek blessings and protection. The festivities culminate on Dussehra, marked by the burning of Ravana's effigies, symbolizing Lord Rama's victory and the triumph of good over evil.

Shardiya Navratri will take place this year from October 3 to October 12.



