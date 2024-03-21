Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala likely to receive summer rain in 10 districts amid soaring temperatures

    The IMD has predicted summer rain in Kerala in 8 districts on Thursday (Mar 21) and 10 districts on Friday (Mar 22). This a big relief to the people amid the rising temperature in the state.

    Kerala likely to receive summer rain in 10 districts on March 22 amid soaring temperatures anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 5:39 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the scorching temperature in Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted summer rain in the state. The IMD has informed that there is a possibility of rain in various districts of Kerala today and tomorrow.

    Eight districts in Kerala, namely Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, are expected to experience light rain today. As many as 10 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur are likely to receive light rain on Friday (Mar 22).

    Rain is also likely in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on March 23.

    Over the recent period, Kerala has received only 1.4mm of rainfall, significantly lower than the usual 18.8 mm expected. Comparatively, five years ago, the average rainfall had reached 20mm, primarily due to widespread precipitation in the southern districts.

    In March, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Kollam typically experience the highest levels of rainfall. However, this year has seen a significant decline in precipitation in these regions. For instance, Pathanamthitta, which typically receives 63 mm of rain, has only recorded 8.9 mm so far. Similarly, Ernakulam has received just 6.4 mm of rainfall, compared to the five-year high of 40 mm.

    High-temperature warning  

    From March 21 to 25, 2024, Palakkad district recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, Kollam district recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Thrissur districts recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Temperatures are likely to rise to 36 degrees Celsius (2-4 degrees Celsius above normal), the India Meteorological Department said. A yellow alert has also been declared in these districts. Due to high temperature and humid air, these districts, except hilly areas are likely to experience hot and humid weather from 21st to 25th March 2024. 

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 5:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: LDF to hold massive rally in five constituencies against CAA; CM to participate anr

    Kerala: LDF to hold massive rally in five constituencies against CAA; CM to participate

    Kerala Kalamandalam condemns casteist remarks by Sathyabhama against dancer RLV Ramakrishnan anr

    Kerala Kalamandalam condemns casteist remarks by Sathyabhama against dancer Ramakrishnan

    Kerala: Political leaders react to Kalamandalm Sathyabhama's casteist remark against male Mohiniyattam dancer rkn

    Kerala: Political leaders react to Kalamandalam Sathyabhama's casteist remark against male Mohiniyattam dancer

    Ukraine war: Efforts on to bring three Kerala men stranded in Russia, says Centre anr

    Ukraine war: Efforts on to bring three Kerala men stranded in Russia, says Centre

    Kerala: Mahatma Gandhi University gets A++ grade in NAAC ranking rkn

    Kerala: Mahatma Gandhi University gets A++ grade in NAAC ranking

    Recent Stories

    Its Dhoni call respect his decision CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan after Gaikwad named captain ahead of IPL 2024 snt

    'It's Dhoni's call, respect his decision': CSK CEO Viswanathan after Gaikwad named captain ahead of IPL 2024

    Kerala: LDF to hold massive rally in five constituencies against CAA; CM to participate anr

    Kerala: LDF to hold massive rally in five constituencies against CAA; CM to participate

    How to negotiate salary? 7 proven techniques for getting what you're worth gcw eai

    How to negotiate salary? 7 proven techniques for getting what you're worth

    Kia India announces 3% price hike across models from April 1

    Kia India announces 3% price hike across models from April 1

    2024 Lok Sabha Elections Have you taken the MOOD OF THE NATION survey

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Take the MOOD OF THE NATION poll

    Recent Videos

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon