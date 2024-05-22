Kerala: Leopard dies after getting trapped in wire fence in Palakkad; internal bleeding suspected

The four-year-old leopard that was trapped on a wire fence in Palakkad died hours after giving tranquilizer shots on Wednesday (May 22). The animal was found trapped on the private property of a resident in Kollengode.

Palakkad: The four-year-old leopardess, discovered ensnared in a barbed wire fence, died hours after giving tranquilizer shots on Wednesday (May 22). The incident unfolded on the private property of Unnikrishnan, a resident of Vazhapuzha in Kollengode.

A post-mortem examination is slated to be conducted tomorrow to assess any potential internal organ issues in the leopard. The suspected cause of death is internal bleeding, likely resulting from the tranquilizer shot used during the rescue operation. Unfortunately, the shot only grazed the leopard's body, causing minimal absorption of the drug. Prolonged entrapment in the wire fence led to injuries on the leopard's leg, tail, and stomach, potentially exacerbating its condition.

The initial strategy was to capture the leopard without tranquilizing it. However, this plan had to be abandoned when the animal displayed signs of aggression. Following a ten-minute observation period of the sedated leopard, the Rapid Response Team (RRT) cautiously approached and successfully transferred it to a cage.

The operation, which began at 7 a.m., lasted until noon before it was concluded. Local residents noted that the area has been visited by wild animals frequently over the past two years.



