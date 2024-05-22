Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Leopard dies after getting trapped in wire fence in Palakkad; internal bleeding suspected

    The four-year-old leopard that was trapped on a wire fence in Palakkad died hours after giving tranquilizer shots on Wednesday (May 22). The animal was found trapped on the private property of a resident in Kollengode.

    Kerala: Leopard dies after getting trapped in wire fence in Palakkad; internal bleeding suspected anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 22, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    Palakkad: The four-year-old leopardess, discovered ensnared in a barbed wire fence, died hours after giving tranquilizer shots on Wednesday (May 22). The incident unfolded on the private property of Unnikrishnan, a resident of Vazhapuzha in Kollengode.

    Kerala: Leopard trapped in wire fence in Palakkad; tranquilized

    A post-mortem examination is slated to be conducted tomorrow to assess any potential internal organ issues in the leopard. The suspected cause of death is internal bleeding, likely resulting from the tranquilizer shot used during the rescue operation. Unfortunately, the shot only grazed the leopard's body, causing minimal absorption of the drug. Prolonged entrapment in the wire fence led to injuries on the leopard's leg, tail, and stomach, potentially exacerbating its condition.

    The initial strategy was to capture the leopard without tranquilizing it. However, this plan had to be abandoned when the animal displayed signs of aggression. Following a ten-minute observation period of the sedated leopard, the Rapid Response Team (RRT) cautiously approached and successfully transferred it to a cage.

    The operation, which began at 7 a.m., lasted until noon before it was concluded. Local residents noted that the area has been visited by wild animals frequently over the past two years.
     

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 2:48 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International organ trafficking case: Seven donors from Thrissur alone anr

    International organ trafficking case: Seven donors from Thrissur alone

    6 cities from Kerala make it to 2024 Oxford Global Cities Index; check them out anr

    6 cities from Kerala make it to 2024 Oxford Global Cities Index; check them out

    Kerala Governor Khan returns Ordinance on ward delimitation for local body polls; cites election code anr

    Kerala Governor Khan returns Ordinance on ward delimitation for local body polls; cites election code

    Kerala: Leopard trapped in wire fence in Palakkad; Efforts underway to tranquilize animal anr

    Kerala: Leopard trapped in wire fence in Palakkad; tranquilized

    Kerala: Court pronounces death sentence to three accused in Santhakumari murder case anr

    Kerala: Court pronounces death sentence to three accused in Santhakumari murder case

    Recent Stories

    Is pregnant Deepika Padukone struggling with THIS problem? RBA

    Is pregnant Deepika Padukone struggling with THIS problem?

    Worlds first head transplant system: US-based startup's spine-chilling, graphic video shocks Internet (WATCH) snt

    World's first head transplant system: US-based startup's spine-chilling, graphic video shocks Internet (WATCH)

    Himalayas to Alps: 7 mountains to visit THIS Summer ATG EAI

    Himalayas to Alps: 7 mountains to visit THIS Summer

    A look into Priyanka Chopra's $ 43 Million worth neckpiece RKK

    A look into Priyanka Chopra's $ 43 Million worth neckpiece

    WhatsApp hack: How to use 2 accounts on 1 device? gcw

    WhatsApp hack: How to use 2 accounts on 1 device?

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon