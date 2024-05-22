Kerala: Leopard trapped in wire fence in Palakkad; tranquilized

A leopard was found ensnared in a wire fence set up to trap pigs by locals in Nenmeni near Kollengode, Kerala. The Forest Department swiftly responded and tranquilized the beast, which was reportedly a four-year-old leopardess.

Palakkad: A leopard was discovered trapped in a barbed wire fence on private property in Nenmeni near Kollengode on Wednesday (May 22). The leopard was ensnared within the boundaries of Unnikrishnan's land, a resident of Vazhapuzha. Forest Department officials swiftly responded and commenced rescue operations. The trapped leopard, believed to be a four-year-old leopardess, is now under the supervision of the Forest Department.

Residents in the area have reported a recurring presence of tigers over the past few years. However, they express great concern when these animals are found roaming freely in populated areas.

The Forest Department has tranquilized the leopard and will be relocated from the area. The forest department is trying to keep people safe in the area and capture the tiger as soon as possible.

Residents report that the leopard fell into a trap set for a pig by fencing, with its belly and legs entangled in the wire. The Forest Department has confirmed that the leopard's health condition is satisfactory.



