Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Leopard trapped in wire fence in Palakkad; tranquilized

    A leopard was found ensnared in a wire fence set up to trap pigs by locals in Nenmeni near Kollengode, Kerala. The Forest Department swiftly responded and tranquilized the beast, which was reportedly a four-year-old leopardess.

    Kerala: Leopard trapped in wire fence in Palakkad; Efforts underway to tranquilize animal anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 22, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

    Palakkad: A leopard was discovered trapped in a barbed wire fence on private property in Nenmeni near Kollengode on Wednesday (May 22). The leopard was ensnared within the boundaries of Unnikrishnan's land, a resident of Vazhapuzha. Forest Department officials swiftly responded and commenced rescue operations. The trapped leopard, believed to be a four-year-old leopardess, is now under the supervision of the Forest Department.

    Kerala: Court pronounces death sentence to three accused in Santhakumari murder case

    Residents in the area have reported a recurring presence of tigers over the past few years. However, they express great concern when these animals are found roaming freely in populated areas.

    The Forest Department has tranquilized the leopard and will be relocated from the area. The forest department is trying to keep people safe in the area and capture the tiger as soon as possible. 

    Residents report that the leopard fell into a trap set for a pig by fencing, with its belly and legs entangled in the wire. The Forest Department has confirmed that the leopard's health condition is satisfactory.
     

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Court pronounces death sentence to three accused in Santhakumari murder case anr

    Kerala: Court pronounces death sentence to three accused in Santhakumari murder case

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-96 May 22 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-96 May 22 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    Kerala: Periyar River hit by mass fish deaths amid suspected effluent discharge; farmers in distress anr

    Kerala: Periyar River hit by mass fish deaths amid suspected effluent discharge; farmers in distress

    Kerala: High Court quashes Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's nominations to Kerala University Senate anr

    Kerala: High Court quashes Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's nominations to Kerala University Senate

    Kerala: Funeral of Believers Church head KP Yohannan held with full state honours anr

    Kerala: Funeral of Believers Church head KP Yohannan held with full state honours

    Recent Stories

    Deadly Iowa tornadoes: Dramatic videos capture twisters across US state, Greenfield reduced to rubble (WATCH) snt

    Deadly Iowa tornadoes: Dramatic videos capture twisters across US state, Greenfield reduced to rubble (WATCH)

    What happened to Aishwarya Rai's arm? Did Mrs Bachchan break her arm? Read details? RBA

    What happened to Aishwarya Rai's arm? Did Mrs Bachchan break her arm? Read details

    F1 Max Verstappen's wisdom: 10 quotes to fuel your drive to success osf

    Max Verstappen's wisdom: 10 quotes to fuel your drive to success

    Kerala: Court pronounces death sentence to three accused in Santhakumari murder case anr

    Kerala: Court pronounces death sentence to three accused in Santhakumari murder case

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan does signature pose as KKR enters finals RKK

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan does signature pose as KKR enters finals

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon