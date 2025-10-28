The crisis in the LDF over the PM Shri scheme is not easing. The CPI is firm on its stand that a letter should be sent to the Centre to withdraw from the scheme. Education Minister V. Sivankutty has also written an article in newspapers.

The ongoing political crisis in Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) over the PM Shri scheme shows no signs of resolution. Tensions between the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] have intensified, with CPI ministers steadfast in their demand for the state to formally withdraw from the Central government’s flagship school development programme.

Dispute Over PM Shri Scheme Deepens in Kerala

In a strongly worded article published today in CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani and various newspapers, Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty sought to quell mounting controversy. Titled ‘On the side of the children’, Sivankutty’s piece rebuts claims that participating in the PM Shri scheme would force Kerala to implement the National Education Policy (NEP), a centralising overhaul widely opposed by the LDF. The minister assured that secularism would not be compromised, rejected accusations that the curriculum would be changed under Central diktat, and argued that similar discussions were held with other states before Kerala entered the scheme.

Despite these clarifications, the CPI remains unconvinced. CPI ministers have declared unwavering opposition to the PM Shri agreement and are ready for drastic measures, including staying away from cabinet meetings. Their single-point demand is that Kerala must immediately send a letter to the Centre announcing formal withdrawal from the scheme. CPI leaders have rejected compromise solutions such as a ‘go-slow’ approach to implementing the programme or the formation of a sub-committee to examine the PM Shri provisions. Even proposals to send the withdrawal letter after receiving the scheme’s first installment have failed to gain traction, with the Centre unlikely to accept such terms.

Political Stakes and Future Moves

Frustration is mounting within the CPM, as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s mediatory efforts have failed to soften the CPI’s stance. There is reported dissatisfaction among CPM ranks at the CPI’s refusal to yield, even amid calls for collective unity against communalism. Analysts note that the CPI, by digging in its heels, is seeking to move beyond its reputation for rhetorical radicalism and assert its political identity within the LDF.

The CPI is expected to decide its next course of action during its council meeting scheduled for November 4. Meanwhile, the CPM is preparing to set a date for the LDF meeting to address the crisis. The outcome will determine whether the coalition can agree on a new strategy or if the schism will widen even further.

With the impasse continuing, the CPI can claim it has stood firm for its principles, regardless of any conditional acceptance of the PM Shri scheme.