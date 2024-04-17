Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: KSRTC sets historic record in single-day collection in April; Check

    The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has set a historic record in single-day collection in April 2024. Earlier, KSRTC announced that it had surpassed the profit of Rs 8.30 crores on April 24, 2023.

    Kerala: KSRTC sets historic record in single-day collection in April; Check rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has set a record in the collection while moving forward with the goal of better revenue by reducing costs. The organization set a new record on April 15, with a single-day earnings of Rs 8.57 crore. Earlier, KSRTC announced that it had surpassed the profit of Rs 8.30 crores on April 24, 2023.

    The KSRTC stated that out of 4324 buses operated, the revenue from 4179 buses was Rs 8.57 crore. As per the instructions of Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar, the services were reorganized by eliminating dead kilometers.  Low-revenue dead trips and unmanned mid-day trips except for isolated services, tribal sector, plantation sector, and student concession routes are excluded. Instead, KSRTC made gains without increasing costs by arranging additional services on major and long-haul routes where revenue was available.

    The ordinary buses were operated on consecutive holidays after checking the demand. However, the long-distance buses have been pre-planned and adjusted as per the rush. According to KSRTC, about 140 additional services have been arranged within the state. The services have been arranged for inter-state routes to Sabarimala for Vishu.

    According to KSRTC, it was possible to implement all this accurately and on time due to the interest shown by the operating staff, conductors, and drivers, and the excellence shown by the officers and supervisors. KSRTC also said that it especially appreciates the employees for being proactive by postponing holidays and festivals with their families. 

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thrissur Pooram: Forest Dept's order on management of elephants to be amended, says Minister K Rajan anr

    Thrissur Pooram: Forest Dept's order on management of elephants to be amended, says Minister K Rajan

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-92 April 17 2024: Check winning ticket prize money and more HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-92 April 17 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Kerala: High Court dismisses plea seeking to stop screening of film 'The Kerala Story' rkn

    Kerala: High Court dismisses plea seeking to stop screening of film 'The Kerala Story'

    Kerala: Police inspector accused in sexual assault case found hanging in Kochi rkn

    Kerala: Police inspector accused in sexual assault case found hanging in Kochi

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall in Dubai disrupt flight services from Kochi; check details rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall in Dubai disrupt flight services from Kochi; check details

    Recent Stories

    When did you lose your virginity?' Malaika Arora discusses sex, marriage with her son Arhaan RBA

    'When did you lose your virginity?' Malaika Arora discusses sex, marriage with her son Arhaan (WATCH)

    Thrissur Pooram: Forest Dept's order on management of elephants to be amended, says Minister K Rajan anr

    Thrissur Pooram: Forest Dept's order on management of elephants to be amended, says Minister K Rajan

    Ram Navami 2024: When and where to watch Ram Lalla's 'Surya Tilak'? Check details here gcw

    Ram Navami 2024: When and where to watch Ram Lalla's 'Surya Tilak'? Check details here

    Indian Army's Agnipath scheme: 40,000 Agniveers to be recruited via 96 rallies across nation AJR

    Indian Army's Agnipath scheme: 40,000 Agniveers to be recruited via 96 rallies across nation

    Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post on X (Twitter), says it 'Switched Off...'; also shares his views on AI RBA

    Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post on X (Twitter), says it 'Switched Off...', also shares his views on AI

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon