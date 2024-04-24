Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: KSRTC makes changes in online booking for women, disabled persons; Check

    The KSRTC has made special changes in online booking for women, disabled, and senior citizens in fast passenger buses.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The KSRTC has made special changes in online booking for women, disabled, and senior citizens in fast passenger buses. Earlier in KSRTC fast passenger buses where the reservation system has been introduced, seat numbers 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, and 15 were arranged specifically for male passengers.

    In response to complaints from woman passengers, specific seats have been allocated exclusively for female passengers. Seat numbers 3,4,5,8,9,10,13,14 and 15 are now reserved for woman passengers during online and counter bookings.

    The KSRTC has implemented this arrangement to address the challenges faced by female travelers. Additionally, to ensure accessibility for passengers with special needs, seat numbers 21,22,26,26,31,47 and 52 have been reserved for disabled persons, senior citizens, and individuals with visual impairments.

    Meanwhile, the KSRTC has started more inter-state services in connection with Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The additional services will last till April 30 considering the demand and rush of the passengers.KSRTC added that additional services will be run if necessary depending on the passenger traffic. 

    The online tickets can be booked through website ente ksrtc neo oprs and mobile app  ente ksrtc neo oprs. For more details contact KSRTC depots.


     

