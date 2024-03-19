Kerala: KPCC urges ECI to reschedule Friday polling

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee urged the Election Commission of India to change the voting date of Lok Sabha polls in the state. Earlier, the IUML and other Muslim groups urged that Lok Sabha polls not be held on Friday because it would create difficulty to believers.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee urged the Election Commission of India to change the voting date of Lok Sabha polls in the state The Acting President MM Hassan stated that the KPCC has requested that the election be changed because of the inconvenience to polling agents as it is a working day.

Earlier, the IUML and other Muslim groups urged that Lok Sabha polls not be held on Friday because it would create difficulty to believers. According to a statement signed by 19 organisational leaders, including the IUML and Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, the first phase of the polls will take place on Friday, April 19. The second phase begins on April 26, also a Friday.

Ramesh Chennithala said that BJP will not open an account in the state this time as well. The number of times Prime Minister Modi comes to Kerala, the majority of UDF candidates will increase accordingly. He claimed that the second Modi government would face the same fate as the Vajpayee government. Congress has spoken out the most against the Citizenship Amendment Act. We do not require Pinarayi Vijayan's certificate in this regard. Chennithala stated that if the CM does not know English or Hindi, ask a member of staff for meaning.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday (March 16) addressed a press conference and announced the polling dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that the Lok Sabha poll will be held in 7 phases, starting from April 19. Around 96.8 crore people are eligible to vote in the next elections at more than 12 lakh polling places.