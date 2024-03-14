Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Kozhikode Medical College faces shortage of medicines due to financial crisis

    The collector has called an emergency meeting to resolve an acute shortage of medicine due to the financial crisis in Kozhikode.  Many people, including cancer patients, are suffering from the shortage of medicines.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

    Kozhikode: The Kozhikode Medical College is facing an acute shortage of medicine due to the financial crisis. Many people, including cancer patients, are suffering from the shortage of medicines. The patients are forced to depend on private pharmacies. The reason for the crisis is that companies have stopped supplying medicines due to non-payment of dues.

    The collector has called an emergency meeting to resolve the issue and decided to talk with the suppliers today.

    Recently, the association representing stent suppliers to Kozhikode Medical College submitted a letter to the hospital's superintendent, highlighting arrears totaling Rs 30 crore. Failure to clear these dues by the end of March will compel suppliers to suspend supply services.

    The pending payments pertain to stent distribution facilitated through the Karunya Benevolent Fund and Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, with arrears dating back to 2014 under the Tribal Fund. A similar crisis in 2019 led to the suspension of stent distribution, which was resolved after intervention by the health department.

    The situation underscores the urgent need for a resolution to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services for patients in need of heart surgeries at the hospital.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 2:29 PM IST
