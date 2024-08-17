Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Kollam woman found dead at home; murder suspected as police hunt for son

    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 5:59 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 6:01 PM IST

    Kollam: A 45-year-old woman, Pushpalatha, was found dead in her residence at Padappakkara in Kollam's Kundara on Saturday morning. The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death, with initial indications pointing to murder.

    According to authorities, Pushpalatha's father, Antony, was found injured inside the house and is currently receiving treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Suspicion of suffocation has been raised, as a pillow was found near the body, which was discovered on the bed.

    The police are seeking Pushpalatha's son, Akhil, in connection with the investigation. Akhil had reportedly been harassing his mother and grandfather, leading to a complaint being filed with the police control room on Wednesday. Police had visited the residence and warned Akhil before leaving.

    The Kundara police have launched a search for Akhil, as the investigation continues to determine the exact circumstances surrounding Pushpalatha's tragic death.

    Crimes related to family disputes on rise
    Earlier this year, on May 9, a man was beaten to death by his son in Kozhikode following a dispute. The deceased was identified as Devdas, a native of Ekarool and the accused Akshay Devdas was taken into custody. 

    The police stated that Devdas was beaten to death by his son and there was regular dispute between the son and father. The police also stated that the accused used to beat his father by demanding money for drugs and other things.

