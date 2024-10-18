Kerala: Kannur collector Arun expresses grief in condolence letter to family of late ADM Naveen Babu

Kannur Collector Arun K. Vijayan sent a condolence letter to ADM Naveen Babu's family, praising his efficiency and empathy. However, allegations of conspiracy in Naveen's death mount, with CPM, BJP, and Congress demanding action.

Pathanamthitta: Kannur Collector Arun K. Vijayan has sent a heartfelt condolence letter to the family of ADM Naveen Babu, who tragically took his own life. In the letter, the Collector reflected on their eight months of working closely together, describing Naveen Babu's death as an "irreparable loss" that should not have occurred. He expressed his struggle to find words of comfort, saying, "Now, there's only darkness around me." He praised Naveen for his efficiency and empathy in discharging his responsibilities, calling him a trusted colleague.

The letter was personally delivered to Naveen Babu's family by the Pathanamthitta Sub Collector.

In the wake of the tragedy, the CPM, BJP, and Congress have raised allegations against the Collector, accusing him of being involved in a conspiracy related to ADM Naveen Babu's death. Following the funeral in Pathanamthitta, the Collector returned to Kannur but did not report to the office today. Staff at the Civil Station have indicated plans to boycott him if he returns, prompting heavy security deployment in Kannur in anticipation of potential protests.

Facing serious allegations connected to the incident, Collector Arun K Vijayan has sought a transfer but was instructed by higher officials to remain in his position in Kannur for the time being. This request comes amid growing unrest among the Collectorate staff, who are outraged by the circumstances surrounding ADM Naveen Babu's death.

