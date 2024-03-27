Kerala Kalamandalam to open doors for males to learn Mohiniyattam; crucial meeting today

The Kerala Kamandalam has invited dancer and brother of late actor Kalabhavan Mani, Dr. RLV Ramakrishnan for a dance performance after the controversy erupted following a casteist remark by a classical dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama Jr.

Thrissur: The Kerala Kalamandalam has decided to allow boys to learn Mohiniyattam. A crucial decision in this regard will be taken today.The Vice-chancellor said that the Kalamandalam will also be changed with the changing times as the institution wants to remain a gender-neutral academic institution.

The Kerala Kamandalam has invited dancer and brother of late actor Kalabhavan Mani, Dr. RLV Ramakrishnan for a dance performance after the controversy erupted following a casteist remark by a classical dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama Jr. Ramakrishnan happily accepted the invitation and will perform Mohiniyattam at Kalamandalam's Koothambalam- the traditional theatre of Kerala on March 25. He said that this is the first time he is getting such an opportunity. Ramakrishnan was also a research student at Kalamandalam.

Kalamandalam has declared that males will be able to practice Mohiniyattam, one day after Mohiniyattam dancer RLV Ramakrishnan broke down caste and gender barriers. This move represents a substantial change in the typical environment of this art form.

Kerala Kalamandalam currently provides the option to learn Mohiniyattam from 8th grade to PG degrees, with over 100 students already registered in more than ten colleges. This judgment removes the earlier restrictions on males and allows them to pursue Mohiniyattam without hesitation.

The decision-making process for the change will continue after the election, ensuring conformity with the code of conduct. The curriculum will be determined by an expert committee, to accommodate this progressive trend while simultaneously addressing conservative concerns.

Kalamandalam expects a positive response to the addition of boys in Mohiniyattam training, seeking to bridge the gap with those who are hesitant to embrace change.