Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Kalamandalam to open doors for males to learn Mohiniyattam; crucial meeting today

    The Kerala Kamandalam has invited dancer and brother of late actor Kalabhavan Mani, Dr. RLV Ramakrishnan for a dance performance after the controversy erupted following a casteist remark by a classical dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama Jr.

    Kerala Kalamandalam to open doors for males to learn Mohiniyattam; crucial meeting today rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

    Thrissur: The Kerala Kalamandalam has decided to allow boys to learn Mohiniyattam. A crucial decision in this regard will be taken today.The Vice-chancellor said that the Kalamandalam will also be changed with the changing times as the institution wants to remain a gender-neutral academic institution. 

    The Kerala Kamandalam has invited dancer and brother of late actor Kalabhavan Mani, Dr. RLV Ramakrishnan for a dance performance after the controversy erupted following a casteist remark by a classical dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama Jr. Ramakrishnan happily accepted the invitation and will perform Mohiniyattam at Kalamandalam's Koothambalam- the traditional theatre of Kerala on March 25. He said that this is the first time he is getting such an opportunity. Ramakrishnan was also a research student at Kalamandalam. 

    Kalamandalam has declared that males will be able to practice Mohiniyattam, one day after Mohiniyattam dancer RLV Ramakrishnan broke down caste and gender barriers. This move represents a substantial change in the typical environment of this art form.

    Kerala Kalamandalam currently provides the option to learn Mohiniyattam from 8th grade to PG degrees, with over 100 students already registered in more than ten colleges. This judgment removes the earlier restrictions on males and allows them to pursue Mohiniyattam without hesitation.

    The decision-making process for the change will continue after the election, ensuring conformity with the code of conduct. The curriculum will be determined by an expert committee, to accommodate this progressive trend while simultaneously addressing conservative concerns.

    Kalamandalam expects a positive response to the addition of boys in Mohiniyattam training, seeking to bridge the gap with those who are hesitant to embrace change. 

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Supplyco's Easter, Ramzan, Vishu market fair to start today across state; Check details rkn

    Kerala: Supplyco's Easter, Ramzan, Vishu market fair to start today across state; Check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Summer Bumper BR-96 March 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Summer Bumper BR-96 March 27 2024: Who will hit jackpot worth Rs 10 crore ?

    Kerala: Woman doctor of Thiruvananthapuram MCH found dead inside flat anr

    Kerala: Woman doctor of Thiruvananthapuram MCH found dead inside flat

    Malappuram child murder case: Police to probe role of family, record statement of mother rkn

    Malappuram child murder case: Police to probe role of family, record statement of mother

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts as temperature soars in the state rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts as temperature soars in the state

    Recent Stories

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: How ship's Indian crew saved many lives with 'Mayday' call WATCH snt

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: How ship's Indian crew saved many lives with 'Mayday' call (WATCH)

    Saudi Arabia to participate in Miss Universe pageant for 1st time ever 27 year old Rumy Alqahtani to represent Kingdom know all about her gcw

    Saudi Arabia to participate in Miss Universe pageant for 1st time ever; Rumy Alqahtani to represent Kingdom

    Explained Why are 2 Delhi restaurants waging a war over Butter Chicken-Dal Makhani?

    Explained: Why are 2 Delhi restaurants waging a war over Butter Chicken-Dal Makhani?

    Kerala: Supplyco's Easter, Ramzan, Vishu market fair to start today across state; Check details rkn

    Kerala: Supplyco's Easter, Ramzan, Vishu market fair to start today across state; Check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Summer Bumper BR-96 March 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Summer Bumper BR-96 March 27 2024: Who will hit jackpot worth Rs 10 crore ?

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon