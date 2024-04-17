Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today

The IMD stated that isolated rainfall will occur in these districts in the coming days. Meanwhile, the IMD also issued a temperature warning in the state today.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall for the next 5 days in the state. A yellow alert has been declared in various districts including Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur.

The IMD stated that isolated rainfall will occur in these districts in the coming days. Meanwhile, the IMD also issued a temperature warning in the state today. A yellow alert has been announced in 11 districts due to rising temperatures.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has informed that there is a possibility of a sea attack due to high waves along the Kerala coast, south Tamil Nadu coast, and low-lying coastal areas as part of the black sea phenomenon.



Fishermen and coastal residents beware

1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the dangerous areas as per the authorities' instructions.

2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.

3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely.