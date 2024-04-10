Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today

    The IMD stated that all the districts will receive rainfall with thunder and lightning on April 12 and April 13.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted in isolated parts of the states today. The light rain will occur in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts today. Meanwhile, the districts also receive rain on April 11. The IMD stated that all the districts will receive rainfall with thunder and lightning on April 12 and April 13.

    The IMD warned that lightning may not be visible all the time and should not be left out of taking precautions. However, the IMD stated that hot weather will continue in the state in the coming days. A yellow alert has been issued to 12 districts excluding Idukki and Wayanad.

    There is a possibility of high tidal waves of 0.5 to 1.8 meters and sea attack on the coast of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu till 11:30 pm and the speed of the wave is likely to vary between 20 cm and 40 cm per second.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 8:45 AM IST
