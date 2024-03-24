Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain in five districts on March 25; Check forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that Kerala would receive rain during the next five days. According to the IMD's forecast, rain is likely on March 25 in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki districts.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a rain forecast in the state today. The IMD stated that the state will experience rainfall in the next five days. The IMD informed that there is a possibility of rain in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki districts on March 25.

The IMD predicts rain in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts on March 26. The forecast extends until March 27, with rain expected to continue in these same districts. Furthermore, rain is expected in Kollam on March 27, as well as in Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

As per the warning, fishermen and coastal residents should be cautious as there is a possibility of sea attack. As rough seas are likely to intensify, people should stay away from the danger areas as per the instructions of the authorities. Keep fishing vessels (boats, boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured. The warning states that trips to the beach and recreation in the sea should be avoided completely.