Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain in 12 districts; Kollam, Palakkad to experience high temperatures

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that there is a chance of light to moderate rain in Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts are also likely to receive light rainfall.

There is also a possibility of high waves and storm surge of 0.5 to 1.2 meters along Kerala coast and south Tamil Nadu coast till 11.30 pm on Saturday (Mar 23). As per the warning, fishermen and coastal residents should be cautious as there is a possibility of sea attack. As rough seas are likely to intensify, people should stay away from the danger areas as per the instructions of the authorities. Keep fishing vessels (boats, boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. Safety of fishing equipment should be ensured. The warning states that trips to the beach and recreation in the sea should be avoided completely.

On the previous day, according to the weather forecast, parts of Thiruvananthapuram city received heavy rain around 9 pm. The eastern region of Kottayam district received heavy rain in the afternoon.

High temperature warning:

From March 23 to 27, 2024 Kollam and Palakkad districts will experience a maximum temperature of 39°C, Kottayam and Thrissur districts will experience a maximum temperature of 38°C, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts will experience a maximum temperature of 37°C and Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts will experience a maximum temperature of 36°C.

