Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain in 12 districts; Kollam, Palakkad to experience high temperatures

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in 12 districts in Kerala on Saturday (Mar 23) amid the rising temperatures.

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain in 12 districts on March 23; Kollam, Palakkad to experience high temperatures anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that there is a chance of light to moderate rain in Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts are also likely to receive light rainfall.

    There is also a possibility of high waves and storm surge of 0.5 to 1.2 meters along Kerala coast and south Tamil Nadu coast till 11.30 pm on Saturday (Mar 23). As per the warning, fishermen and coastal residents should be cautious as there is a possibility of sea attack. As rough seas are likely to intensify, people should stay away from the danger areas as per the instructions of the authorities. Keep fishing vessels (boats, boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. Safety of fishing equipment should be ensured. The warning states that trips to the beach and recreation in the sea should be avoided completely.

    On the previous day, according to the weather forecast, parts of Thiruvananthapuram city received heavy rain around 9 pm. The eastern region of Kottayam district received heavy rain in the afternoon.

    High temperature warning:

    From March 23 to 27, 2024 Kollam and Palakkad districts will experience a maximum temperature of 39°C, Kottayam and Thrissur districts will experience a maximum temperature of 38°C, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts will experience a maximum temperature of 37°C and Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts will experience a maximum temperature of 36°C.
     

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 4:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala moves Supreme Court against President Murmu for withholding assent for bills sent by Governor anr

    Kerala moves Supreme Court against President Murmu for withholding assent for bills sent by Governor

    Sidharthan death case: Forced to 'sign-in' for 8 months; Shocking details of anti-ragging squad's report out anr

    Sidharthan death case: Forced to 'sign-in' for 8 months; Shocking details of anti-ragging squad's report out

    Shocking Statistics! Kerala Police failing to nab murder and rape accused who jump parole anr

    Shocking Statistics! Kerala Police failing to nab murder and rape accused who jump parole

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-646 March 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-646 March 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Casteist remarks: Kerala Kalamandalam invites RLV Ramakrishnan to perform Mohiniyattam at Koothambalam anr

    Casteist remarks: Kerala Kalamandalam invites RLV Ramakrishnan to perform Mohiniyattam at Koothambalam

    Recent Stories

    Sri Lanka to Nepal 7 budget-friendly international countries to visit THIS summers gcw eai

    7 budget-friendly international countries to visit THIS summers

    cricket IPL 2024: Suresh Raina acknowledges MS Dhoni's leadership during CSK's victory over RCB osf

    IPL 2024: Suresh Raina acknowledges MS Dhoni's leadership during CSK's victory over RCB

    Holi celebrations in Delhi Metro goes viral, sparks debate on social media (WATCH) gcw

    Holi celebrations in Delhi Metro goes viral, sparks debate on social media (WATCH)

    You can now design Nothing's special edition smartphone; Check out all details here gcw

    You can now design Nothing's special edition smartphone; Check out all details here

    cricket IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik contemplates retirement amidst RCB's defeat to CSK in the season opener osf

    IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik contemplates retirement amidst RCB's defeat to CSK in the season opener

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon