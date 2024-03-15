Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: IMD predicts light rainfall in next three hours in three districts; Check

    Amid the soaring temperature in Kerala, the IMD has predicted light rainfall in three districts of the state in the next three hours on Friday (Mar 15).

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 7:54 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a sigh of relief amid the soaring temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that rain is likely to occur in three districts of Kerala in the next three hours. Light rain is predicted at isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Palakkad districts. According to the notification from the India Meteorological Department, winds are expected to blow at speeds of up to 40 kilometers per hour.

    Meanwhile, IMD has informed that there is no prohibition on fishing on any of the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has informed that till 11.30 pm on Friday, there is a possibility of high waves of 0.5 to 1.5 meters along the coast of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu. Fishermen and coastal residents should exercise caution.

    Kerala has been witnessing high temperatures for a while now. Earlier today, the IMD sounded a yellow alert in 9 districts- Palakkad, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts due to the rising temperature.

    The maximum temperature was likely to rise to 38 degrees Celsius in Palakkad and Kollam districts, 37°C in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Kozhikode districts, and 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts.
     

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 7:54 PM IST
