Daylight bank heist in Thrissur: Robber took only Rs 15 lakh from Rs 45 lakh in counter, police find key clues

Thrissur police hunt for suspect in Rs 15 lakh Federal Bank robbery, searching major roads and bylanes, with leads suggesting the robber may be familiar with the bank.

Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 7:48 PM IST

Thrissur: Police have initiated an extensive search for the suspect involved in the recent robbery at the Chalakudy Federal Bank in Thrissur. Key details about the robber have emerged, including the fact that he arrived on an Entroq scooter. Despite there being Rs 45 lakh in the cash counter, the robber only took three bundles of notes, amounting to Rs 15 lakh.

According to Thrissur Rural SP B Krishnakumar, this clue is significant, suggesting the robber might be familiar with the bank's operations. The robbery occurred at 2:12 PM and lasted just two and a half minutes. Police are currently conducting checks along major roads and are optimistic that they will apprehend the suspect soon.

In addition to patrolling main roads, police are also searching bylanes and deserted areas. The Rural SP has gathered statements from the bank employees. The robber, who wore a helmet, did not encounter resistance from the staff. The SP confirmed that there are clear leads, and the suspect is believed to have spoken Hindi during the robbery. At the time of the incident, only the peon was at the front office, while other employees were taking lunch.

The robber threatened employees with a knife, smashed the counter with a chair, and made off with the cash. Police suspect that the robbery was carefully planned, as it coincided with the employees’ lunch break, indicating the robber may have prior knowledge of the bank's routine.

Authorities believe the suspect may have visited the bank before. CCTV footage shows the robber, wearing a mask, jacket, and helmet, using a chair to break the glass counter before stealing the money.

