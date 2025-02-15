Kerala: Wayanad landslide-affected residents to protest loan-only rehabilitation plan, minister slams Centre

Kalpetta: Protests have erupted in Wayanad, Kerala, following the central government's decision to offer only loans for the rehabilitation of landslide victims. Affected residents have expressed their dissatisfaction, announcing plans to intensify protests over what they see as insufficient support. Additionally, allegations have surfaced that the initial rehabilitation list released by the state government has excluded eligible individuals, further fueling the discontent.

Minister criticizes central government's response

Kerala Minister K Rajan strongly criticized the central government's response to the landslide disaster, claiming that it has been unhelpful and inhumane. He accused the central government of putting unnecessary obstacles in the way of Kerala's rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad. “The central government’s initial response to the disaster was dismissive, failing to even acknowledge the ongoing needs of the victims. They didn't even made any mention of the reminder,” Rajan said. He added that while Kerala has been seeking unconditional financial aid, the central government has provided a loan under stringent conditions. The loan of 529.50 crore rupees, he pointed out, must be spent within 45 days, which he described as a daunting challenge for the state.

529.50 crore loan

The central government has sanctioned a loan of 529.50 crore rupees for Wayanad's rehabilitation under a special assistance scheme for capital investment projects. This loan, which must be utilized by March 31, 2025, is designated for 16 key projects, including the construction of public buildings in two townships for rehabilitating disaster victims, a 110 kV substation, roads, a bridge, and the reconstruction of schools in Vellarimala and Mundakkai. It will also fund an inpatient facility at Vythiri Taluk Hospital. While the loan must be repaid over 50 years, its tight utilization deadline and conditions have sparked further concerns among local leaders and residents.

