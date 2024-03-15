Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 9 districts as temperature soars in the state

    The IMD has issued a yellow alert in various districts in Kerala due to rising temperatures on Friday (Mar 15). The high temperatures combined with humid air are expected to result in hot and humid weather conditions in these districts, except for hilly areas.

     

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 9 districts as temperature soars in the state rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in 9 districts due to the rising temperature in the state. A yellow alert has been declared in Palakkad, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.

    The maximum temperature is likely to rise to 38 degrees Celsius in Palakkad and Kollam districts, 37°C in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Kozhikode districts, and 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts.

    State Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert for the public as high heat is being reported in the state.

    High heat can cause many serious health problems such as sunstroke, sunburn and dehydration. Therefore, the general public should follow the following instructions. 

    * Avoid direct sun exposure for long periods between 11 am and 3 pm during the day.

    * Drink as much fresh water as possible. Keep drinking water even if you are not thirsty.

    * Avoid dehydrating alcohol, coffee, tea, and carbonated soft drinks during the day.

    * Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothes.

    * Wear footwear when going out. It would be better to use an umbrella or a hat.

    * Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 2:35 PM IST
