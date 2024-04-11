Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: IMD issues special warning in 8 districts of the state today

    The India Meteorological Department has issued a special warning in 8 districts and a yellow alert in 12 districts of the state today.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 8:32 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a special warning in 8 districts of the state today. The temperature in Palakkad, Kollam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod districts will rise to 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a yellow alert in 12 districts of the state today

    The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has informed that there is a possibility of a 0.5 to 1.4-meter high wave and storm surge along the Kerala coast today (11-04-2024) till 11.30 pm and the speed of the wave is likely to vary between 20 cm and 40 cm per second.

    Fishermen and coastal residents beware.

    1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the dangerous areas as per the instructions of the authorities. 
    2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.
    3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 8:32 AM IST
