Kerala: IMD issues high-temperature warning in various parts of state today

The IMD issues high-temperature warnings in various parts of the state till April 26. The IMD also stated that rain with thunder and lightning will occur in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Wayanad districts today.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a high-temperature warning in various districts of the state today. The IMD issued that the temperature may rise in Palakkad district up to 40 degrees Celsius, Thrissur and Kannur districts high temperature up to 38°C and Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kasaragod district high temperature up to 37°C till April 26.

At the same time, the IMD stated that there is a possibility of rain in six districts of the state in the coming hours. The IMD stated that rain with thunder and lightning will occur in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Wayanad districts.

Fishermen and coastal residents beware

1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the dangerous areas as per the instructions of the authorities.

2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.

3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely.