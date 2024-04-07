Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: IMD issues high-temperature alert across the state today

    Despite having summer rains, the temperature continues to reach 39 degrees in Thrissur and 38 degrees in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kannur and Kozhikode districts.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 7, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a high temperature warning across the state today. The warning specialy covers two districts including Kollam and Palakkad. Palakkad recorder temperatures above 41 degrees and Kollam reached 40 degrees.

    Despite having summer rains, the temperature continues to reach 39 degrees in Thrissur and 38 degrees in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kannur and Kozhikode districts.

    The public is urged to take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related health issues. Some recommendations include avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm. Additionally various sectors such as education, healthcare and transportation are advised to implement measures to protect vulnerable popluations and ensure the well being of individuals.

    Meanwhile, on April 7th, rain is predicted in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Wayanad districts, while on April 8th, rainfall is expected in districts excluding Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. 

    Further, Kerala anticipates rain on April 9th, followed by rainfall in Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on the 10th.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2024, 1:23 PM IST
