The High Court has dealt a setback to Palluruthy’s St. Rita’s Public School by refusing to stay the Deputy Director of Education’s (DDE) order directing the school to admit a Muslim student wearing a hijab. The court has also sought an explanation from the government regarding the school’s petition challenging the directive.​

Student to be transferred

Meanwhile, the student’s father, Anas Naina, has revealed plans to transfer his daughter to another school, citing the mental distress she has faced amid the controversy. Anas questioned the school’s stance on secular clothing, pointing out that the shawl his daughter wore should be considered secular. He also condemned the spread of false propaganda against the child and family, warning of legal action. The father highlighted that his daughter no longer wishes to continue at St. Rita’s, finding it difficult to face teachers and classmates in the current atmosphere.​

School Principal Sister Helena Alby expressed gratitude towards the High Court for safeguarding the institution amid the upheaval and thanked Education Minister V Sivankutty for his involvement. She emphasized the school’s willingness to welcome the student back should she comply with school rules. Referring questions to the courts, she called for peace, love, and harmony, reiterating the school’s commitment to providing education embedded with Indian cultural values.​

Education minister criticizes school

Education Minister V Sivankutty vocally criticized the school management, pointing out the irony that teachers who wear headscarves were opposing the student’s right to do the same. Highlighting the breach of constitutional rights and the Right to Education Act, Sivankutty insisted that those responsible for the student’s departure must answer to the government. He urged dialogue and compromise, suggesting a headscarf matching the uniform colors could be a solution to maintain harmony on campus.​

Separately, Minister Sivankutty announced a thorough investigation into the recent suicide of a 14-year-old student in Palakkad, expressing dissatisfaction with preliminary reports from the DDE. Two teachers involved were suspended, as the education department aims to ensure accountability and prevent further tragedies within the school system.