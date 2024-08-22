Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala High Court permits woman to extract, preserve sperm of critically ill husband

    The Kerala High Court has granted interim relief to a childless couple, allowing the extraction and cryopreservation of the critically ill husband's sperm without his consent, due to his worsening medical condition.

    Kerala High Court permits woman to extract, preserve sperm of critically ill husband dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 10:37 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court has come to the aid of a childless couple where the husband is critically ill, by permitting extraction of his sperm and cryopreserving it for use by his wife to undergo Assisted Reproductive Technology procedure for conceiving a child.

    Justice VG Arun granted the interim relief on the 34-year-old wife's petition without the consent of her husband, a requirement under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Regulation Act, as his medical condition was critical and was worsening by each passing day.

    The wife had, in her petition, sought permission to extract and cryopreserve the sperm of her husband.

    Her lawyers told the court that it was impossible to get the written consent of the husband and if the matter was delayed any further, the worst may happen.

    "Taking the above factors into consideration, and being guided by equity in the absence of an enabling statutory provision, I find the 1st petitioner (wife) to be entitled for the interim relief sought. Hence, the 5th respondent (hospital) is permitted to extract the gametes of (name) and cryopreserve the same for use by the 1st petitioner (wife). It is made clear that, other than extraction and preservation of the gametes no further procedure under the ART (Regulation) Act shall be undertaken without this court's permission," the court said in its order.

    The couple got married just last year and did not have any children. The husband, a native of Ernakulam, was critically injured in a collision with a car while riding his bike on August 4 and has been hospitalized in a private facility, relying on a ventilator for survival. Given his precarious condition, his wife has petitioned the High Court to allow the extraction of his sperm for use in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) treatment, hoping to conceive a child. However, as per the ART regulations introduced in 2021, the procedure requires the consent of both spouses, posing a challenge in this situation.

    The court made it clear that other than extraction and preservation of the sperm, no further procedure under the ART Regulation Act shall be undertaken without its permission.

    It listed the matter for further hearing on September 9.


     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: KSRTC fails to keep pace with pension; 4 suicides, 15 contempt of court cases in 2 years anr

    Kerala: KSRTC fails to keep pace with pension; 4 suicides, 15 contempt of court cases in 2 years

    Kerala: Bomb threat on Air India flight sparks high alert at Thiruvananthapuram airport anr

    Kerala: Bomb threat on Air India flight sparks high alert at Thiruvananthapuram airport

    Kerala: Missing 13-year-old Assam girl Tasmeeth found in Visakhapatnam after 37-hours of extensive search anr

    Kerala: Missing 13-year-old girl found in Visakhapatnam after 37-hours of extensive search

    Missing Assamese girl traced to Chennai, Kazhakkoottam police dispatch team to Tamil Nadu dmn

    Missing Assamese girl traced to Chennai, Kazhakkoottam police dispatch team to Tamil Nadu

    Weather: IMD revises rain alert in Kerala; orange alert in 3 districts, yellow alert in 8 dmn

    Weather: IMD revises rain alert in Kerala; orange alert in 3 districts, yellow alert in 8

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 22 2024: 8 gram gold rate DROPS; Check anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 22: 8 gram gold rate DROPS; Check

    Janmashtami 2024: 7 traditional dishes offered to Lord Krishna ATG

    Janmashtami 2024: 7 traditional dishes offered to Lord Krishna

    football Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel breaks record with 1 million subscribers in 90 minutes scr

    Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel breaks record with 1 million subscribers in 90 minutes

    Kerala: KSRTC fails to keep pace with pension; 4 suicides, 15 contempt of court cases in 2 years anr

    Kerala: KSRTC fails to keep pace with pension; 4 suicides, 15 contempt of court cases in 2 years

    IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Karnataka for one week vkp

    IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Karnataka for one week

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon