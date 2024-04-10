Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala HC passes resolution exempting advocates from wearing gowns amid rising temperatures

    The Kerala High Court has passed a resolution due to the heavy temperature in the state. The lawyers can wear white shirts and pants during these days.  For the advocates appearing in the High Court, wearing of gown is optional.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

    Kochi: Due to the extreme heat in the state, the High Court has passed a resolution to prevent lawyers from wearing black gowns in court till May 31. As per the new order, wearing a black gown is not mandatory for advocates in the High Court. The lawyers can wear white shirts and pants during these days.

    The resolution was passed after the Kerala High Court Bar Association presented a petition citing difficulties in appearing in black gowns during summer. For the advocates appearing in the High Court, wearing of gown is optional.

    Meanwhile, heat continues in the state. Palakkad district has the highest temperature at 41 degrees. However, the IMD stated that hot weather will continue in the state in the coming days. A yellow alert has been issued to 12 districts excluding Idukki and Wayanad.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 2:25 PM IST
