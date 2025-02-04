Kerala HC orders demolition and reconstruction of Army Towers in Kochi's Vyttila

The Kerala High Court has ordered the demolition and reconstruction of two structurally weakened towers in the Chanderkunj Army Towers complex at Silver Sand Island, Vyttila.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday (Feb 03) ordered the demolition and reconstruction of the Chanderkunj Army Towers at Silver Sand Island, Vyttila, citing poor construction quality. The legal dispute surrounding the residential complex has now resulted in a court directive to dismantle and rebuild towers ‘B’ and ‘C’ to ensure the safety of residents.

The court emphasized that demolition was the only viable solution to prevent potential hazards and safeguard lives. This ruling is a setback for the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO), which had argued that the buildings could be strengthened through retrofitting.

The court instructed the district collector to form a committee to oversee the demolition and reconstruction process. The panel will include an experienced structural engineer, two representatives from the residents’ association, a municipal engineer, and a town planning department official. The committee has been tasked with meeting within two weeks from February 3 to outline the procedures for resident evacuation, demolition, and the rebuilding of the towers with the same size and facilities.

The residential complex consists of three towers, built in 2018 to accommodate serving and retired military personnel.

Located near Vyttila on Silver Sand Island, the complex comprises 264 flats across three towers. The High Court also ruled that the residents must be provided with a monthly rent allowance until the new flats are completed. The specified rent compensation ranges between Rs 21,000 and Rs 23,000 per month.

