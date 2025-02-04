Kerala HC orders demolition and reconstruction of Army Towers in Kochi's Vyttila

The Kerala High Court has ordered the demolition and reconstruction of two structurally weakened towers in the Chanderkunj Army Towers complex at Silver Sand Island, Vyttila.

Kerala hc order demolition and reconstruction of Chanderkunj army towers in Vytilla anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 8:10 AM IST

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday (Feb 03) ordered the demolition and reconstruction of the Chanderkunj Army Towers at Silver Sand Island, Vyttila, citing poor construction quality. The legal dispute surrounding the residential complex has now resulted in a court directive to dismantle and rebuild towers ‘B’ and ‘C’ to ensure the safety of residents.

The court emphasized that demolition was the only viable solution to prevent potential hazards and safeguard lives. This ruling is a setback for the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO), which had argued that the buildings could be strengthened through retrofitting.

The court instructed the district collector to form a committee to oversee the demolition and reconstruction process. The panel will include an experienced structural engineer, two representatives from the residents’ association, a municipal engineer, and a town planning department official. The committee has been tasked with meeting within two weeks from February 3 to outline the procedures for resident evacuation, demolition, and the rebuilding of the towers with the same size and facilities.

The residential complex consists of three towers, built in 2018 to accommodate serving and retired military personnel. 

Located near Vyttila on Silver Sand Island, the complex comprises 264 flats across three towers. The High Court also ruled that the residents must be provided with a monthly rent allowance until the new flats are completed. The specified rent compensation ranges between Rs 21,000 and Rs 23,000 per month.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

IMD issues heat warning for Kerala, temperatures to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius on Feb 3 and 4 dmn

IMD issues heat warning for Kerala, temperatures to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius on Feb 3 and 4

Ashwini Vaishnaw announces 50 Namo Bharat, 200 Vande Bharat trains; Rs 3042 cr for Kerala's rail development dmn

Ashwini Vaishnaw announces 50 Namo Bharat, 200 Vande Bharat trains; Rs 3042 cr for Kerala's rail development

Kerala: Palakkad student dies by suicide after boyfriend joins army, ends relationship; family files complaint anr

Kerala: Palakkad student dies by suicide after boyfriend joins army, ends relationship; family files complaint

Kerala: Toll charges to apply on KIIFB roads with investment over Rs 50 crore anr

Kerala: Toll charges to apply on KIIFB roads with investment over Rs 50 cr

Kerala government appoints CN Ramachandran Nair Commission to investigate land dispute in Munambam dmn

Kerala government appoints CN Ramachandran Nair Commission to investigate land dispute in Munambam

Recent Stories

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Delivery boy beaten by hotel staff for questioning food delay, captured on CCTV (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Delivery boy beaten by hotel staff for questioning food delay, captured on CCTV (WATCH)

Identity Movie LEAKED: Trisha Krishnan-Tovino Thomas's film HD version OUT on Ibomma and other piracy sites NTI

Identity Movie LEAKED: Trisha-Tovino Thomas's film HD version OUT on Ibomma and other piracy sites

'Squid Game' actress Lee Joo-Sil, passes away at 81, fans remember her iconic role NTI

'Squid Game' actress Lee Joo-Sil passes away at 81, fans remember her iconic role

PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and their family attended a Netflix show ahead of their OTT debut NTI

PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and their family attended a Netflix show ahead of their OTT debut

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met officer predicts temperature drop, fog alert issued for North Bengal; CHECK NTI

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met officer predicts temperature drop, fog alert issued for North Bengal; CHECK

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon