Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: HC gives nod to SFIO to continue probe against KSDIC in 'monthly payment' controversy

    The High Court decided to proceed with the investigation and instructed KSIDC to cooperate fully without withholding any information. The plea has been adjourned until April 5 for further proceedings.

    Kerala: HC gives nod to SFIO to continue probe against KSDIC in 'monthly payment' controversy rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 3:24 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court ordered the Serious Fraud Investigation Office to carry out and continue its probe against Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) in connection with the monthly payment controversy on Tuesday. The court was considering KSIDC's plea questioning the SFIO investigation. The case will be heard again on April 5.

    The Ministry of Corporate Affairs informed that SFIO is carrying out a probe into the activities of Exalogic, CMRL, and KSIDC. The centre also pointed out that more than Rs 1 crore was received in the name of Exalogic for the services provided. The central government raised concerns regarding the lack of investigation when the KSIDC director was placed in CMRL and financial transactions were being conducted. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) informed the court that KSIDC cannot distance itself from the investigation. 

    After hearing the arguments, the High Court decided to proceed with the investigation and instructed KSIDC to cooperate fully without withholding any information. The plea has been adjourned until April 5 for further proceedings.

    A controversy erupted in Kerala last year, citing Income Tax findings that CMRL (Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited) had paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore to the chief minister's daughter's firm between 2017 and 2020.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 3:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Village officer found dead inside his home in Pathanamthitta rkn

    Kerala: Village officer found dead inside his home in Pathanamthitta

    Kerala: PM Modi flags off extended Vande Bharat service from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: PM Modi flags off extended Vande Bharat service from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala: Young man collapses, dies during questioning at police station in Malappuram rkn

    Kerala: Young man collapses, dies during questioning at police station in Malappuram

    Supreme Court directs Centre to consider special package for Kerala as one time measure amid financial crisis anr

    Supreme Court directs Centre to consider special package for Kerala as one time measure amid financial crisis

    Kerala to move Supreme Court against implementation of CAA anr

    Kerala to move Supreme Court against implementation of CAA

    Recent Stories

    'My Hindu wife was being harassed': UP man on why he converted to Hinduism just before Ramzan (WATCH) anr

    'My Hindu wife was being harassed': UP man on why he converted to Hinduism just before Ramzan (WATCH)

    From neglect to glory: Gujarat celebrates before-and-after beauty of Kochrab Ashram AJR

    From neglect to glory: Gujarat celebrates before-and-after beauty of Kochrab Ashram

    Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai to make her film debut with THIS film, details here RKK

    Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai to make her film debut with THIS film, details here

    The First Omen trailer: Bill Nighy's horror prequel uncovers 'scary' secret behind birth of Satan's son RBA

    The First Omen trailer: Bill Nighy's horror prequel uncovers 'scary' secret behind birth of Satan's son

    Tejas fight aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer (WATCH)

    Jaisalmer Fighter Crash: First Tejas aircraft lost since 2016 induction

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon