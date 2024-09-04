Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Guruvayur Temple to witness record 330 weddings on September 8

    Guruvayur Temple, one of Kerala's most popular wedding venues, is set to host a record 330 weddings on September 8. The high number of bookings is attributed to the auspiciousness of the date, which falls on Chingam 23, the Sunday before Onam.

    Kerala: Guruvayur Temple to witness record 330 weddings on September 8
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 9:09 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 9:09 AM IST

    Thrissur: The Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple in Thrissur district is preparing for a record-breaking number of weddings on September 8, with 330 weddings already booked. The number might rise as bookings will continue until 12 pm on September 7. The previous record was 227 weddings. The record-setting day falls on Sunday, Chingam 23, just before Onam, making it particularly special.

    Guruvayur Temple is one of the most popular wedding destinations in Kerala, with many couples choosing to tie the knot here due to the belief in long-lasting marriages. Last year, the temple authorities allowed weddings to take place day and night. The weddings can be held in the mandapas (halls) in front of the temple, without any distinction between day and night, as officially announced by the Guruvayur Devaswom Board Managing Committee last year.

    The new decision to control the crowd may help to some extent, but the observation is that it will not make a significant difference. Even with over a hundred auditoriums available, multiple weddings take place on the same day, causing difficulties for both the owners and wedding parties as auditoriums are not available.
     

