Kerala: GST dept issues notice to Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple demanding Rs 1.57 crore in tax arrears

The central GST department has issued a notice demanding the payment of Rs 1.57 crore in tax arrears from the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, covering seven years of unpaid dues since 2017.
 

First Published Nov 4, 2024, 11:03 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple administration has been instructed by the central GST department to settle a tax arrear of Rs 1.57 crore, referencing outstanding payments from the last seven years. The department has dismissed the administration's claims regarding GST exemptions. The temple's executive officer informed Asianet News that they would respond to the notice.

The central GST department has stated that the temple is not paying GST on various sources of income, including rental income from properties, money received from clothing provided to devotees, sales of paintings and sculptures, and income generated from renting elephants for ceremonies. Following confidential information about the lack of tax payments, an inspection was conducted at the Mathilakam office.

It was found that the GST administration was not being applied when services and products were provided. However, the temple claimed that it has various exemptions and stated that its taxable income during this period was only Rs 16 lakh. The temple also mentioned that it had paid Rs 3 lakh in GST. This response was rejected, leading to another notice being issued last month.

The notice requires the payment of Rs 1.57 crore in taxes, reflecting arrears accrued over the last seven years since 2017. It warns that failure to pay could result in penalties of up to 100% and an 18% interest charge. Of the arrears, Rs 77 lakh is the GST share owed to both the central and state governments, along with approximately Rs 3 lakh in flood cess due to the state. 

V. Mahesh, the temple's executive officer, stated to Asianet News that they are in discussions with financial experts regarding the new notice. He added that the temple administration believes they won't need to pay such a substantial amount and will clarify their position in a formal response.

