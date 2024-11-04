Kodakara hawala case accused Dharmarajan's statement claims fund flow for BJP from Kasaragod to TVM in 2021

Dharmarajan's testimony reveals widespread black money distribution to BJP during Kerala's 2021 assembly elections. He disclosed Rs 41 crore entered the state, with significant sums delivered to various districts, prompting police to share findings with ED and IT departments.

Kodakara hawala case accused Dharmarajan's statement claims fund flow for BJP from Kasaragod to TVM in 2021 dmn
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 10:53 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

Thrissur: Kodakara hawala case accused Dharmarajan's testimony has unveiled significant details about the flow of black money intended for the BJP during the assembly elections in Kerala in 2021. He disclosed that substantial sums were delivered across the state, from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. According to his account, various amounts were distributed, including 1.5 crores to Kozhikode's regional secretary following a trip to Kasaragod, 1 crore to Kozhikode, and 1.5 crores to Alappuzha.

Dharmarajan's statement suggests that a total of Rs 8 crores was stolen, with him specifying that Rs 3.5 crores were taken in Kodakara and 4.5 crores in Salem. Overall, 41 crores were reported to have entered Kerala during the elections, with around 14 crores coming directly from Karnataka. Additional details reveal that 1.40 crores were delivered to Kannur, 12 crores to Thrissur, and over 10 crores to Thiruvananthapuram.

The police have shared this information with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (IT) department for further investigation.

