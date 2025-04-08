user
user icon

'Victory of all state govts': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hails SC verdict on Governor assent to bills as 'historic'

Tamil Nadu has secured a "historic verdict" from the Supreme Court, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Tuesday, after the top court ruled Governor RN Ravi's withholding of assent for 10 bills.

'Victory of all state govt': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hails SC verdict on Governor assent to bills as 'historic' shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Apr 8, 2025, 1:54 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday shared the "good news" with the State legislature of the Supreme Court's criticism of Governor R N Ravi for withholding asset to over 10 bills passed by the State assembly.

Terming the historic judgement a "victory to all states in India", CM Stalin said in the Assembly, "I would like to inform this House about good news. Our Tamil Nadu government has got one historical judgement. Governor returned various Bills, which were passed in this Assembly, without giving assent."

"Tamil Nadu government initiated a case against this before Supreme Court. Supreme Court has said that the Governor withholding Bill is illegal. Supreme Court has given a historical judgement. This is a big victory not only for Tamil Nadu but for all the States in India. This judgment is a victory for all the State governments," Stalin claimed.

Earlier today the Supreme Court, while pronouncing judgement on the petition filed by Tamil Nadu Government against Governor Ravi for withholding assent on bills passed by the Assembly said that the action by the Governor was "illegal and erroneous in law."

Also read: Chaos in J&K Assembly over Waqf Act, PDP MLA Waheed Para marshalled out (WATCH)

Cannot sit on bills: SC raps TN Governor, clears 10 pending bills

Governor Ravi had reserved 10 bills passed by the assembly, and set them aside of President's assent. However SC said that the Governor "must act in aid and advice of the State Legislature." The oldest bill for which assent was withheld had been pending since 2020, even after being re enacted by the state legislature.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan observed that the Governor had sent the bills to the President after himself sitting on them for a long time. SC also noted that the bill been sent to the President soon after the SC judgement in the Punjab Governor's case.

The judgement said that there is no concept of an "absolute veto" or pocket veto" in the Constitutional scheme. As per article 200, the Governor is either expected to grant assent, without it or reserve the bills for the President. 

Also read: Supreme Court rules in favour of Tamil Nadu govt, declares governor's withholding of bills "illegal"

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Flight services at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for Padmanabhaswamy Painkuni arattu procession 2025 anr

Kerala: Flight services at TVM Airport to be suspended for Padmanabhaswamy's Painkuni arattu procession

Mumbai pensioner loses Rs 49 lakh in WhatsApp 'charity' trading scam using fake app ddr

Mumbai pensioner loses Rs 49 lakh in WhatsApp 'charity' trading scam using fake app

Endangered eagle, tagged in Mongolia, returns to Assam's Kaziranga to breed for 5th consecutive year dmn

Endangered eagle, tagged in Mongolia, returns to Assam's Kaziranga to breed for 5th consecutive year

2013 Dilsukhnagar twin bomb blasts: Telangana HC upholds death penalty awarded to 5 convicts shk

2013 Dilsukhnagar twin bomb blasts: Telangana HC upholds death penalty awarded to 5 convicts

Crown Prince of Dubai begins first official visit to India, meets S Jaishankar ddr

Crown Prince of Dubai begins first official visit to India, meets S Jaishankar

Recent Stories

6 simple tips to eliminate flies from your kitchen fast gcw

6 simple tips to eliminate flies from your kitchen fast

Kerala: Flight services at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for Padmanabhaswamy Painkuni arattu procession 2025 anr

Kerala: Flight services at TVM Airport to be suspended for Padmanabhaswamy's Painkuni arattu procession

Bengaluru 15 photos that prove city is more than just about traffic snt

Bengaluru: 15 photos that prove city is more than just about traffic!

Maharashtra focusing on developing AI and Tech ecosystem in state, says CM Devendra Fadnavis AJR

Maharashtra focusing on developing AI and Tech ecosystem in state, says CM Fadnavis

Virat Kohli: Top 5 fastest IPL centuries of RCB star batter HRD

Virat Kohli: Top 5 fastest IPL centuries by RCB star batter

Recent Videos

Mudra Yojana Beneficiary Praises PM Modi’s Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Mudra Yojana Beneficiary Praises PM Modi’s Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
KKR vs LSG: Stats & Key Players | IPL 2025 Match 21

KKR vs LSG: Stats & Key Players | IPL 2025 Match 21

Video Icon
Wall Street Opens Sharply Lower After Global Stocks Hit Low Amid Trump’s Tariff Turmoil

Wall Street Opens Sharply Lower After Global Stocks Hit Low Amid Trump’s Tariff Turmoil

Video Icon
IPL 2025 Game On | MI vs RCB Post-Match Analysis: RCB Beat MI at Wankhede after 10 Yrs

IPL 2025 Game On | MI vs RCB Post-Match Analysis: RCB Beat MI at Wankhede after 10 Yrs

Video Icon
Ukraine Introduces Self-Propelled Bohdana - First NATO-Standard Howitzer | Asianet Newsable

Ukraine Introduces Self-Propelled Bohdana - First NATO-Standard Howitzer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon