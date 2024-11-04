Kasaragod firecracker explosion: Death toll rises to four after 19-year-old succumbs to burn injuries

The death toll from the fireworks accident at the Veerarkavu temple in Nileshwar has risen to four, with the latest victim, 19-year-old Shibinraj from Cheruvathur, succumbing to his injuries in a Kozhikode hospital.

Kasaragod: The casualties from the fireworks accident at the Veerarkavu temple in Nileshwar have risen to four. A 19-year-old man named Shibinraj, hailing from Cheruvathur, passed away on Sunday night at a private hospital in Kozhikode while undergoing treatment for his injuries. His death was officially confirmed at midnight.

Earlier, two additional victims also lost their lives due to their injuries. Ratheesh, from Kinanoor, and Biju, a Nileshwar resident, both died while receiving medical treatment. Another individual, Sandeep from Choyamkode in Kinanoor, had passed away on Saturday from severe burns he sustained in the incident.

The fatal incident occurred last Tuesday around 12:15 AM during celebrations at the Veerarkavu temple. A significant amount of firecrackers caught fire when sparks from some that were igniting fell into a nearby storage area, resulting in a large explosion. The firecrackers were stored in a makeshift building next to the temple wall, where a crowd of people, including women and children, had assembled to witness the events. The explosion left over 150 people injured.

Following the accident, legal measures have been initiated against those accountable. Initially, three individuals associated with the temple—a committee president, a secretary, and the person who set off the firecrackers—were granted bail by the Hosdurg First Class Judicial Magistrate. However, the District Court subsequently revoked their bail after reviewing the case.

