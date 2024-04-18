Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Govt ends contract with Kerala Vision for failing to give half of 14000 K-FON connections in 10 months

    Despite ten months of operational progress, only a fraction of the targeted families have received connections, with Kerala Vision raising concerns about incomplete personal information hindering balance payments. K-FON has decided not to renew its contract with Kerala Vision after one year, and the remaining connections would be provided directly by K-FON.

    Kerala Govt ends contract with Kerala Vision for failing to give half of 14000 K-FON connections in 10 months anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: K-FON has revoked its contract with Kerala Vision, which pledged to offer free connections to BPL families in the state. Despite ten months passing since the inauguration, K-FON has failed to deliver even half of the 14,000 connections promised in the initial phase. The contract termination by K-FON includes one year of maintenance.

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on June 5 launched the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON), a project owned by the state government. K-FON intended to provide free broadband connections to 14,000 economically disadvantaged families in Kerala as well as internet connectivity to an estimated 30,000 government workplaces in the state as part of the initial phase.

    After ten months of operational progress, the K-FON graph is disappointing, with only 5734 out of 14,000 targeted BPL families receiving free connections. Despite Kerala Vision's repeated alerts about incomplete personal information hindering balance payments, K-FON has not taken action.

    K-FON has opted not to renew its contract with Kerala Vision following the expiration of one year. The remaining connections will now be provided directly by K Phone. While Kerala Vision is entitled to one year of maintenance for the connections it provided, K FON has not provided any clarification on this matter, and the payment has not been made as per the contract terms. For K-FON to sustain itself, it requires a monthly income of at least 15 crore rupees, covering operating expenses and loan repayments.

    The state government launched the K-FON programme to prevent private cable networks and mobile service providers from taking advantage of it. The Chief Minister had emphasised that the K-FON initiative, which the LDF government planned to implement through the Department of Electricity and IT, will aid in closing the social digital divide.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Bird flu outbreak in Alappuzha; Mass culling of ducks soon anr

    Kerala: Bird flu outbreak in Alappuzha; Mass culling of ducks soon

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today

    Kerala: Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for 5 hours on April 21; Here's why anr

    Kerala: Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for 5 hours on April 21; Here's why

    Kerala to get first double-decker train soon; trial run today details anr

    Kerala to get first double-decker train soon; Check details

    Kerala: KSRTC sets historic record in single-day collection in April; Check rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC sets historic record in single-day collection in April; Check

    Recent Stories

    Google initiates layoffs, plans to relocate roles to key global hubs like India

    Google initiates layoffs, plans to relocate roles to key global hubs like India

    Did you know Dharmendra's cousin Veerendra was shot dead just like Amar Singh Chamkila? RKK

    Did you know Dharmendra's cousin Veerendra was shot dead just like Amar Singh Chamkila?

    Karnataka: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE districts for next three days vkp

    Karnataka: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE districts for next three days

    Nestle faces backlash over sugar addition to infant milk in developing nations

    Nestle faces backlash over sugar addition to infant milk in developing nations

    Dubai floods: Flight disruptions continue, school closures extended till April 19 AJR

    Dubai floods: Flight disruptions continue, school closures extended till April 19

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon