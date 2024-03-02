Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan suspends VC of Pookode Veterinary College over second year student's death

    Kerala governor, Arif Mohammed Khan, took action against the Vice-Chancellor of Pookode Veterinary University over the death of a second-year student at the college campus. The governor said that the student had to face harassment for three consecutive days and all this was with the knowledge of the university authorities.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 1:51 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala governor, Arif Mohammed Khan, has suspended the Vice-Chancellor of Pookode Veterinary University over the death of a second-year student at the college campus. The action has been taken against Mr. Saseendranath of Veterinary College in Pookode. The governor said that the student had to face harassment for three consecutive days and all this was with the knowledge of the university authorities.

    Kerala: Second-year veterinary student subjected to brutal ragging before death, says police

    The governor also criticized the university authority for serious lapses. He said that he approached the High Court seeking judicial inquiry into this incident. The governor alleged that the college hostels are being converted into SFI headquarters and both SFI and Popular Front are managing this. The governor also stated that Siddharthan also not received food or water for 24 hours.

    Siddharthan was reportedly beaten up by SFI leaders at four places in the college premises. It is reported that he was beaten up in the courtyard of the college hostel, in the college hostel, on the hill near the hostel, and inside the dormitory. Apart from all this, it is also reported that the student who was sleeping in the hostel room was called and the beating was shown as a 'mob trial'.

    At the same time, the college anti-ragging committee took action against more students involved in the incident. The college has banned 19 people from studying for 3 years and 10 students were banned from the college for one year. These students will not be able to write the exam for the upcoming years.  The other two were barred from appearing for the internal examination for a year. The action is based on not being taken to the hospital despite seeing that he was beaten. All these 12 students were expelled from the hostel. 
     

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 1:51 PM IST
