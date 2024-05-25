Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Google Map lands tourists in canal in Kottayam; car drowns, passengers rescued

    A team of tourists from Hyderabad narrowly escaped a serious accident when their car  plunged into a canal in Kurappanthara in Kottayam on Saturday early morning, following the directions of the Google Maps.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 25, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

    Kottayam:  A four-member team of tourists from Hyderabad narrowly escaped a serious accident after their car plunged into a canal at Kurappanthara on Saturday (May 25) at 3 am. The tourists were en route to Alappuzha from Munnar and were following directions provided by Google Maps when the incident occurred. Despite the fall, all four tourists managed to escape unharmed.

    The car was completely submerged in the canal. The passengers were rescued by police and locals. The vehicle was pulled out with the help of locals around 11 am.  Due to heavy rains, the canal was overflowing and the driver could not identify the canal as he assumed that it was a water-logged road. 

    When the driver turned left, heedlessly following the directions on the Google Maps, the luxury Ford Endeavour plunged into the canal. Not long after the collision, one of the passengers was able to get out of the car. To save the two men and a woman who were stuck inside the SUV, he called the locals and asked for assistance.
     

