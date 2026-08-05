Gold and silver prices in India remained elevated on August 5, driven by firm international markets and demand for safe-haven assets. The market is volatile due to uncertainty over global economic conditions, interest rates, and the US dollar. A weaker dollar and inflation concerns have supported gold prices.

Gold and silver prices in India continued to trade at elevated levels on August 5, tracking firm international bullion prices and sustained demand for safe-haven assets. The precious metals market has remained volatile in recent sessions as investors closely monitor global economic developments, interest rate expectations and movements in the US dollar. A weaker dollar and continued uncertainty over inflation have lent support to gold, while silver has also witnessed steady gains.

Gold & Silver Rates Today (August 5)

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,32,140 Rs 1,44,140 Rs 2,34,900 Mumbai Rs 1,31,990 Rs 1,43,990 Rs 2,34,900 Kolkata Rs 1,31,990 Rs 1,43,990 Rs 2,34,900 Chennai Rs 1,31,990 Rs 1,43,990 Rs 2,34,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,31,990 Rs 1,43,990 Rs 2,34,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,31,990 Rs 1,43,990 Rs 2,34,900

Jewellery prices differ across cities due to state-level taxes and making charges, but the overall trend remains broadly similar nationwide. Consumers planning to purchase gold for weddings, festivals or investment purposes are advised to compare hallmark-certified prices before making a purchase. Analysts believe bullion prices could remain sensitive to upcoming global economic data and central bank policy decisions.

Market experts expect gold prices to remain influenced by global cues, including US monetary policy, geopolitical developments and movements in the dollar index. Investors are advised to keep track of daily bullion prices before buying jewellery or making fresh investments in precious metals.