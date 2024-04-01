Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Girl ends life after harassment from online friend in Kollam; accused detained from Gujarat

    The police initially registered the case as unnatural death but later uncovered the evidence stating that the girl ended her life due to constant harassment and threats from the accused.

    Kerala: Girl ends life after harassment from online friend in Kollam; man detained from Gujarat
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

    Kollam: A youth was arrested in connection with the suicide of an 11-class student in Kollam. The accused identified as Suresh( 37), a native of Kozhikode was arrested by the Karunagappally police on charges of inciting suicide. The police arrested the accused from Gujarat, where he was attempting to leave for the Gulf.

    The incident related to this happened on March 12. The victim took her life by hanging in her home. During the investigation, it was revealed that the girl had a close relationship with the young man, Further scrutiny of the mobile phone indicated that she received a phone call from Suresh before her suicide. It was also learned that the girl, who was playing Thiruvathira with her neighbours in the evening, committed suicide after receiving a phone call from Suresh.

    The police initially registered the case as an unnatural death. However, later uncovered the evidence stating that the girl ended her life due to constant harassment and threats from Suresh. The police and the cyber cell successfully located and arrested the suspect.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 9:32 AM IST
