Kerala: Four people stabbed during birthday party in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 in custody

Four people were stabbed in a clash during a birthday party in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kazhakkottam police have registered and started an investigation into the matter. The police are also investigating the cause of the conflict.

Thiruvananthapuram: Four people were stabbed in a clash during a birthday party in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident took place on Saturday ( April 20) at a bar restaurant in Kazhakkoottam. Three people were taken into custody by the Kazhakkoottam police in the incident. The police took Shameem, Gino, and Anas were taken into custody.

The victims were identified as Shalu, Sooraj, Visakh, Swarup and Athul. Shalu and Suraj are undergoing treatment in critical condition with lung and liver injuries. Both of them underwent emergency surgery and are out of danger.

The Kazhakkoottam police have registered and started an investigation into the matter. The police are also investigating the cause of the conflict.