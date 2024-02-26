Kerala: Four cops injured after clash with goons in Kollam; 4 arrested

A team of goons attacked four cops in Kollam's Kundara on Sunday evening while trying to intervene in a brawl between the gang.

Kollam: In an appalling incident, a team of goons reportedly attacked four cops on Sunday (Feb 25) at Koonamvila junction near Poojapura temple at around 7 pm. Four cops suffered injuries during the process of apprehending suspects and they were admitted to Kundara Taluk Hospital.

The policemen were trying to intervene in a fight involving four members of the goon gang When the police tried to arrest the suspects and transport them in a police jeep, they were attacked.

Abhilash (31) from Perinad, Chandu Nair from Kuzhiyam, Sanesh and Anoop were arrested. Another accused fled the site.

Sub Inspector S Sujith, Assistant Sub Inspector N Sudhindra Babu, and Civil Police Officers George James and A Sunil sustained injuries during the incident.