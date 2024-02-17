Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Forest Minister to hold emergency meeting to prevent entry of wild animals in residential areas

    Forest Minister AK Saseendran said that an emergency meeting will be held in Wayanad to prevent wild animals from entering the forest. A special plan will be prepared with the inclusion of district panchayat presidents. The United Democratic Front (UDF) and LDF has called for a hartal in Wayanad today following the death of Paul.

    Wayanad: Forest Minister AK Saseendran said that an emergency meeting will be held in Wayanad to prevent wild animals from entering the forest. A special plan will be prepared with the inclusion of district panchayat presidents. The meeting will be held within 2–3 days. A man who suffered severe injuries after the elephant attack died on Friday (Feb 16). The deceased is Paul (50), a native of Vellachal near Pakkam, who suffered injuries and was initially admitted to Medical College Hospital, Mananthavadi.

    The minister also stated that the family's complaint that there was a mistake in the treatment given to Paul will be investigated. Paul was transferred to the Kozhikode Medical College for expert treatment as per the instructions of the doctors. The family alleged that Wayanad Medical College has limitations in providing specialist treatment.

    Meanwhile, MLA T. Siddique urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to come to Wayanad and take stock of the situation. The minister stated that Paul's death was due to delayed treatment and airlifting facilities should be provided at Wayanad Medical College. AK Saseendran said that the opposition's demand for his resignation is proof that they are not sincere in this matter.

    The United Democratic Front (UDF) has called for a hartal in Wayanad today, following the death of Paul. The LDF also called for a hartal today in Wayanad following the UDF's call. LDF has called for a hartal demanding that a permanent solution to the wild animal nuisance be found and that the central and state governments should intervene urgently in the context of wild animal attacks in which 3 people were killed in 17 days.
     

