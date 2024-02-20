Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Foreign airline operators express interest to operate from Karipur airport; Check

    In a big relief to the people of North Kerala, several international airline companies have expressed their interest in operating more services from Karipur International Airport in Kozhikode.

    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

    Kozhikode: In a big development, airline companies expressed their interest in operating new services from Karipur International Airport in Kozhikode. At a high-level meeting in Karipur, the airlines clarified that new services including Kuala Lumpur and Colombo could be launched. A proposal for more domestic services was also put forward during the meeting.

    As per the recommendation of the Karipur Airport Advisory Committee meeting, a high-level meeting was held to examine the possibilities of starting more services from Karipur. Apart from the airport director, MPs, airline representatives and officials of various organizations attended the meeting.

    The people's representatives and the airport director laid out the figures and presented the need to start more services from Karipur airport. AirAsia Berhad announced that it will start service from Karipur to Kuala Lumpur. Sri Lankan airline FitsAir is planning to operate the Karipur-Colombo-Kuala Lumpur service. Akasa Airlines and Vistara Airlines have also expressed interest in operating services in Karipur.

    IndiGo officials informed in the meeting that the Dammam service, which had been halted in the interim, would resume in the winter season. Domestic services are from Karipur to Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Apart from this, the demand to start services to Goa, Srinagar, Ahmedabad and Kolkata was also proposed in the meeting.

    Despite the desire to expand services, the airlines cited a shortage of aircraft and the absence of authorization for large aircraft to land in Karipur.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
