    Kerala: Food Safety Department conducts 'Operation FOSCOS' over 13,000 establishments across the state

    Food Safety Department has inspected as many as 13,100 establishments across the state as part of "Operation FOSCOS" to find establishments without registration and licenses.  According to Section 31 of the Food Safety and Quality Act 2006, all food entrepreneurs are required to obtain a Food Safety License (FSSAI License).

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 8:37 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George said that the Food Safety Department has inspected as many as 13,100 establishments across the state as part of "Operation FOSCOS" to find establishments without registration and licenses. 103 squad members inspected over four days and 1663 establishments operating without a license or registration were suspended.

    Around 1000 establishments that have only registered and operated have been issued notice to take licenses. The minister also stated that the inspection will continue in the coming days. The drive was organized to bring all the food entrepreneurs under food safety license. According to Section 31 of the Food Safety and Quality Act 2006, all food entrepreneurs are required to obtain a Food Safety License (FSSAI License). However, the license checks have been tightened based on the fact that many establishments are working only by taking registration instead of getting a license.

    Under the Food Safety Act, production, storage, distribution, marketing, export, and import of foodstuffs without license or registration is an offense and punishable with a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh. Some people who were working without proper licenses were considered unlicensed. Many food business owners got licensed through Operation FOSCOS.  All those who are under the license must obtain a license and avoid legal action. Jacob Thomas, the Joint Commissioner of Food Safety, along with Deputy Commissioners S. Aji, G. Raghunatha Kurup, and V.K. Pradeep Kumar, led the inspection.
     

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 8:37 AM IST
