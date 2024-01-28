Kerala: First premium cafe of Kudumbashree starts operation in Ernakulam

These cafes, associated with the Kudumbashree initiative, will offer enhanced facilities compared to regular Kudumbashree hotels. Notable features include vehicle parking, air-conditioned waiting lounges, specialized billing software, and takeaway counters.

Ernakulam: The first premium cafe of Kudumbashree has started operations in Angamali, Ernakulam. The premium cafe's function is to ensure the best facilities along with delicious food.

The government is set to introduce premium cafes in tourist centers and major cities after the success of Kudumbashree hotels. These cafes, associated with the Kudumbashree initiative, will offer enhanced facilities compared to regular Kudumbashree hotels. Notable features include vehicle parking, air-conditioned waiting lounges, specialized billing software, and takeaway counters. Each cafe will bring its unique touch, with Angamali's specialty being a mini Sadhya served with mango curry. This expansion reflects the government's commitment to providing quality dining experiences through the Kudumbashree platform.

The government is extending financial support to premium cafes, exemplified by the allocation of Rs 15 lakhs for the Angamaly cafe. Minister MB Rajesh announced plans to launch premium cafes in all districts by May 17, Kudumbashree Day. Each cafe is expected to generate employment for 50 to 60 individuals. These cafes are managed by specially trained Kudumbashree workers, emphasizing the empowerment of the community in this innovative venture.



