Kerala: Finance Department allots Rs 3.54 lakh for new server to solve ration mustering crisis

Thiruvananthapuram: The finance department has allotted Rs 3.54 lakhs to buy a new server to solve the crisis of ration mustering in the state. Apart from the existing server, the food department is planning to set up an additional server for collecting biometric information.

The mustering process in the ration shops across the state was disrupted due to ongoing e-POS server failures from Friday( March 15). However, due to a technical issue with the State IT Mission's system, only 1,82,116 cardholders completed the mustering process. Due to a technical problem reported by multiple ration outlets, the department decided to limit the process to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (yellow) ration cardholders only to relieve server congestion.

Muhammad Ali, General Secretary of the Ration Dealers Association, blamed the conflict in ration shops by stating that mustering cannot be done simultaneously throughout the state. He also insisted that the mustering be completed by splitting it into seven districts. Due to the server strike, the KYC process in the state's ration shops has been delayed.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil stated that provisions had been made to use the National Informatics Centre's Authentication User Agency (AUA) services on standby to ensure uninterrupted operations, even if those offered by the State IT Mission fail. The minister also demanded that the distribution of ration should be halted entirely for today. Mustering commenced in the state on February 20, with a total of 1.54 crore yellow and pink card holders. However, only 15 lakh cardholders have completed the mustering process so far. According to central instructions, mustering must be completed by March 31. Consequently, as mustering is ongoing, the distribution of ration has been suspended until tomorrow.