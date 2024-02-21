Kerala: Even after 40 days, Idukki elephant attack victim's family gets only Rs 50,000; check details

A tea plantation worker Parimala, a native of Panniyar, Munnar was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in January. The government compensated the family with only Rs 50000.

Idukki: Even after 40 days of a wild elephant attack that claimed the life of a tea plantation worker, Parimala, a native of Panniyar in Idukki, the government compensated the family only with Rs 50,000. On the other hand, the family of Paul in Wayanad was handed over Rs 5 lakh.

Parimala (44), wife of Mohanan, was killed in an attack by a herd of wild elephants at Panniyar near Santhanpara in Munnar in January. Parimala and another worker, Palaniyamma, were on their way to the plantation when they got trapped in front of the herd. The herd attacked Parimala. She was rushed to a private hospital at Rajakumari and later shifted to Theni Medical College in Tamil Nadu, but her life could not be saved.

The plantation workers strongly staged a protest holding Parimala's dead body. Still, the government gave Rs 50000 as compensation. The remaining Rs 4.5 lakhs have not been received despite producing the kinship certificate.

Rs 10 lakh can be fully received only if the legal heirship certificate is produced proving that there are no other heirs by advertising in the gazette. Three years ago, the eldest son Manikanda Prakash, who had gone to Malaysia to look for work, was unable to come home to see his mother's body as his passport was stolen. Younger daughter Bhavani joined a college in Tamil Nadu for nursing after completing her Plus Two studies, however, due to financial difficulties, she stopped her studies halfway through.

Parimala's husband Mohanan said that his only wish is for his daughter to get a job so that she can live without depending on anyone else.