    Kerala: Essential items worth Rs 2.78 crore disappear from Supplyco godown in Tirur; 8 officials suspended

    The recent discovery of a massive disappearance of essential items from Supplyco, a state-run store, in Malappuram's Tirur has sparked outrage. The disappearance of items worth Rs 2.78 crore has exposed the government's failure to ensure the steady distribution of affordable essential items to people.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

    Malappuram: The Kerala Civil Supplies Department has suffered a significant loss, with grocery items valued at Rs 2.78 crore disappearing from the Supplyco godown in Tirur. An internal audit revealed substantial irregularities, leading to the suspension of eight officials. 

    An investigation has been launched by the Kalpakanchery police, following a complaint filed by the Supplyco depot manager, regarding the disappearance of grocery items worth Rs 2.78 crore. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) V V Benny from Tanur is leading the investigation.

    The recent revelation of the massive theft at Supplyco has sparked outrage, coming at a time when the state-run stores are facing acute shortages, leaving citizens in the lurch. With essential commodity prices skyrocketing, people have been relying heavily on Supplyco outlets for affordable supplies. However, the opposition parties are now lambasting the government for its inaction in tackling inflation and ensuring the steady distribution of affordable essential items through Civil Supplies Department stores. 
     

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 2:24 PM IST
