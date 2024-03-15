Kerala: Electricity consumption goes up all time-record in the state

The electricity consumption in the state has crossed 100 million units last day. The rise in temperature across the state has led to a surge in electricity consumption, putting the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in a precarious financial situation.

Thiruvananthapuram: The electricity consumption in the state has increased again for the fourth consecutive day. The total electricity consumption crossed 100 million units last day. The peak-time electricity demand has also reached a record with 5076 MW.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting has been tasked to discuss and make a decision regarding the dues to be paid to KSEB by various government departments. The rise in temperature across the state has led to a surge in electricity consumption, putting the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in a precarious financial situation. Despite reinstating long-term contracts that previously provided cheap electricity, companies are not cooperating with KSEB. As a result, the only solution to the problem of purchasing power from outside sources, at a considerable cost, would likely lead to an increase in surcharges.

During the summer heat, Kerala requires over five thousand megawatts of electricity daily at peak times. Kerala's central allocation stands at 1600 MW, with 1200 MW sourced through power contracts and 1600 MW from hydro projects, totaling 4400 MW. Beyond this allocation, the board procures electricity at a significant cost to meet the demand.